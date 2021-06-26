TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

How my career got affected after I was knocked out of Nollywood – Actress, Adunni Ade

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular actress, Adunni Ade has disclosed how her career got badly affected after she was knocked out of Nollywood.

According to Adunni, she was at the peak of her career when they decided to knock her off, and it affected her and her entire career.

She said it happened at a time when she would have been bagging awards and travelling all over Africa with prominent people.

READ ALSO

“Nollywood Producers Are The Reason Why Many Actresses…

Why I Was Banned From Nollywood – Rita Dominic Opens…

Adunni expressed that she was really hurt as she was knocked off from Nollywood for years, and at a time when her career should have been booming and flourishing.

She however added that she was able to excel and move past the limitation because she refused to settle for less. She said she began to put in a lot of work on herself and today, she’s somebody.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

How my career got affected after I was knocked out of Nollywood – Actress,…

This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh reacts to murder…

UNILAG Senior lecturer speaks on 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu’s case

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was…

BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual…

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More