How my career got affected after I was knocked out of Nollywood – Actress, Adunni Ade

Popular actress, Adunni Ade has disclosed how her career got badly affected after she was knocked out of Nollywood.

According to Adunni, she was at the peak of her career when they decided to knock her off, and it affected her and her entire career.

She said it happened at a time when she would have been bagging awards and travelling all over Africa with prominent people.

Adunni expressed that she was really hurt as she was knocked off from Nollywood for years, and at a time when her career should have been booming and flourishing.

She however added that she was able to excel and move past the limitation because she refused to settle for less. She said she began to put in a lot of work on herself and today, she’s somebody.