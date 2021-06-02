How my wives ran away from me when I had COVID-19 — El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has shared emotional story of how his wives allegedly ran away from him after he contracted COVID-19.

According to El-Rufai who spoke at the seventh Ahmadu Bello Foundation lecture in Kaduna, no fewer than 50,000 people would have been killed by the virus last year if a lockdown had not been imposed.

Narrating his experience, he said;

“A governor infected me with COVID-19 virus and I brought it to Kaduna. I was locked up for 26 days. My wives ran away from me,” he said.

“Fifty thousand people in Kaduna would have died of COVID-19 last year, but for the fact that Kaduna State was the first to lock down.

“I am happy to say because of COVID-19, we have been able to put in place infectious disease wards in our hospitals. People travel around the world so there may be ‘COVID-25’ or 30. With what is happening in India, the situation is scary. But God has been very kind to us.”