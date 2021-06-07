TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

Entertainment
By Shalom

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, allegedly died on his way to the hospital.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the clergyman had been ill for the past two days, and after service, he decided to visit the hospital but unfortunately, he passed on.

The source alleged;

READ ALSO

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“Yesterday evening, he led a service. He’d been ill for the past two days. After the evening performance, he decided to go to the hospital. On his way to the hospital, he passed away,” it was revealed by a source.

At the time of his demise, prophet T.B. Joshua was 57 years old. He was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi, Akoko axis, Ondo State.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of TB Joshua

“Don’t let me regret this marriage” – Bride warns groom…

Actor Mr Ibu reacts to speculations that men with potbellies are not sexually…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video)

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is not good for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More