How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, allegedly died on his way to the hospital.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the clergyman had been ill for the past two days, and after service, he decided to visit the hospital but unfortunately, he passed on.

The source alleged;

“Yesterday evening, he led a service. He’d been ill for the past two days. After the evening performance, he decided to go to the hospital. On his way to the hospital, he passed away,” it was revealed by a source.

At the time of his demise, prophet T.B. Joshua was 57 years old. He was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi, Akoko axis, Ondo State.