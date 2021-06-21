‘Hypocrites’ – BBNaija Nina replies those condemning her for undergoing cosmetic surgery

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Nina

Big Brother reality star, Nina Ivy has replied those condemning her for undergoing cosmetic surgery.

This comes after the mother of one was dragged by social media users over her decision to have cosmetic surgery after she was signed as an ambassador for a herbal body enlargement brand.

Reacting to this, Nina said that most of her critics are hypocritical and they are insulting her because they can not afford the surgery and they will do the same if they have the money.

‘Less privileged’ – BBNaija Erica blasts a…

BBNaija Ka3na issues stern warning to Erica, Nengi and…

In her words;

Alot of you are hypocrites. Most of you be suffering depression cos you don’t want your current body and no money for surgery cos you can’t afford one. So all you gotta do is sit and judge. Sis, I got my body done. I took out my fat and put it where I need it more and damn this my new body is killing. I did it for me and not for any of you”

Via Instagram
