TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel reacts after her mother…

Lady shares her experience with man who placed his head on her…

I am 52 and still single with no children, yet I didn’t die – Female pastor advises single ladies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Head Pastor of Purpose Centre Church, Reverend Jacqueline Othoro, has advised ladies who are searching for husbands to relax.

The female pastor narrated how she defied societal pressure and remained single despite being 52 years old.

According to her, she wouldn’t be bothered if she stays single for her entire life because she can’t control someone coming into her life.

READ ALSO

Pastor regains freedom after 7 months in boko haram…

Lady reveals what her 3-year-old daughter told her after she…

The female pastor from Kenya then urged young people to stop going beyond their means to please society.

She claimed that certain milestones perceived as parameters for success by society are making the youths go into illegal business just to reach the set benchmark.

“We are putting a lot of pressure on younger people. There are people who will hire a car for the weekend just to be seen driving so that people can see that they have a car,” she asserted while speaking on NTV’s show Your World.

Reverend Othoro bragged about being 52 years old and still single and childless, saying what matters to her most is the fact that she is still alive and has lost nothing as a result of the singleness or childlessness.

“I am 52 years old, still single and with no children. I am alive and that’s critical. I had a goal to get married by 28, I am 52 now and still single, I didn’t die or lose anything. Learn to be flexible with goals that you can’t control, I can’t control someone coming into my life,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and Kiddwaya inside the…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reality TV Star, Nina, confined to a wheelchair at an airport after her plastic…

‘I don’t have patience’ – BBNaija Lucy defends herself…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

I am 52 and still single with no children, yet I didn’t die – Female pastor…

“Na turn by turn” – Nigerians react to video of lady crying…

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye bags honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Leave a Reply