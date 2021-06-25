I am 52 and still single with no children, yet I didn’t die – Female pastor advises single ladies

Head Pastor of Purpose Centre Church, Reverend Jacqueline Othoro, has advised ladies who are searching for husbands to relax.

The female pastor narrated how she defied societal pressure and remained single despite being 52 years old.

According to her, she wouldn’t be bothered if she stays single for her entire life because she can’t control someone coming into her life.

The female pastor from Kenya then urged young people to stop going beyond their means to please society.

She claimed that certain milestones perceived as parameters for success by society are making the youths go into illegal business just to reach the set benchmark.

“We are putting a lot of pressure on younger people. There are people who will hire a car for the weekend just to be seen driving so that people can see that they have a car,” she asserted while speaking on NTV’s show Your World.

Reverend Othoro bragged about being 52 years old and still single and childless, saying what matters to her most is the fact that she is still alive and has lost nothing as a result of the singleness or childlessness.

“I am 52 years old, still single and with no children. I am alive and that’s critical. I had a goal to get married by 28, I am 52 now and still single, I didn’t die or lose anything. Learn to be flexible with goals that you can’t control, I can’t control someone coming into my life,” she said.