‘I am a real friend’ – Tonto Dikeh brags amidst beef with former bestie, Bobrisky

Amidst ongoing beef with her former bestie, Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh has bragged about being a real friend.

Recall that the two best friends have not been on good terms for a while and the cause of their fight is unknown to the public.

According to the mother of one, she is a real friend because she defends her friends behind them.

The 36-year-old also mentioned that anyone she stops being friends with will miss her because she is a good friend.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Tonto wrote;

“Hear me out, you deserve friends that brag about you behind your back… “I’ll defend you in private and won’t even tell you about it cause I HANDLED IT… THAT’S THE Gee I am.

AM A REAL ONE, When I decide to take a bow… The Impact is always felt cause you know you Lost A Gee…

Friendship and Love is a very beautiful thing, Be the friend you want to have… I wanna be the best friend you will ever have, MY MOTTO … Love you all…

KINGTONTO TONTODIKEH MAMAAFRICA RADICAL4JESUS MAMAKING MAMADEPAPA MRMOM HON. Minister of Happiness”