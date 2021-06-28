‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing splashes millions on a Range Rover

Tonto Dikeh has reacted to Nkechi Blessing’s move of splashing millions on a Range Rover.

This comes after the 32-year-old actress shared a photo of the new whip on her Instagram page.

Captioning the post, Nkechi wrote;

“CONGRATULATIONS that is the only Valid CONVERSATION anything else is a DISTRACTION With my Sonshine @king_elijah_success #unstoppable #ogoagbaye”

Tonto Dikeh, Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood stars stormed Nkechi’s comment section to congratulate her.

See some of their comments below;

@tontolet wrote “Congratulations my baby am so proud. See me crying Thank you God”

@iyaboojofespris wrote “Congratulations darling”

@lolafaduri_duchess wrote “Congratulations my darling Remaining Focused and continue Avoiding distractions”

@toyin_abraham wrote “@nkechiblessingsunday my darling congratulations”

@centmillofficial wrote “Even though dey don suspend their selves from TAMPAN lol we are doing great out here”