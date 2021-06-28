‘I am irritated and scared’ – BBNaija Khloe slams Jide Kosoko, others over Nkechi Blessing’s ban from Nollywood

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khloe has taken to Instagram to slam Jide Kosoko and other TAMPAN members over Nkechi Blessing’s ban from Nollywood.

Recall that veteran actor, Jide Kosoko in his speech revealed that neither Nkechi Blessing nor Iyabo Ojo is members of Tampan and as such cannot be suspended.  However, if as practitioners they engage in activities that drag the name of the union to mud, the union will work against them.

Reacting to this, the reality star said that she is scared and irritated over the decision made by some elderly men.

Speaking further, Khloe tagged Jide Kosoko, Mr Latin and others as dumb.

In her words;

“Nkechi Blessing Sundav doesn’t even need your industry to be great. abeggy, yah all come get your dumb fathers. TF I’m irritated. Scared for the youth this man raised. Nigerians scare me than any demon”

 

Via Instagram
