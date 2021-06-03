TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

‘I am vomitting again’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin talks about being pregnant barely a month after having her baby

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to Instagram to talk about being pregnant again.

This comes barely a month after the actress cum businesswoman welcomed her baby in the united state of America.

According to Lizzy, she suddenly started vomiting again and she is wondering if she has taken in again because she does not trust her husband.

READ ALSO

Toyin Abraham issues warning statement to her fans amidst…

‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin…

In her words;

I DON DEY VOMIT AGAIN O O… SE O POSSIBLE SHAAA…SHORA FUN OKUNRIN IBADAN OLORUN AWA PELU E O”

Reacting to this;

@eleganty_is_an_attitude wrote “That’s how we do it in Ibadan, you will be pregnant every year”

@sparcle77 wrote “Mr Lawal, pls be gentle with my sister oo, Florida si kere oo”

@tinamiracle3 wrote “Madam you too dey expose this ur 1% or 2year marriage am just saying oo”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice, slapped her few…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘I am vomitting again’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin talks about…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

“I’m Left With Just N12,300 To Complete Your Bride Price”- Man…

Nigeria change of name: Lilian Esoro, Naira Marley, Timi Dakolo react

Nigerian Army react to the rumour of a mass retirement following Farouk Yahaya’s…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly about the size of her unborn child

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe expresses her disgust at the actions of Nigerian…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More