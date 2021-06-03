‘I am vomitting again’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin talks about being pregnant barely a month after having her baby

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to Instagram to talk about being pregnant again.

This comes barely a month after the actress cum businesswoman welcomed her baby in the united state of America.

According to Lizzy, she suddenly started vomiting again and she is wondering if she has taken in again because she does not trust her husband.

In her words;

I DON DEY VOMIT AGAIN O O… SE O POSSIBLE SHAAA…SHORA FUN OKUNRIN IBADAN OLORUN AWA PELU E O”

Reacting to this;

@eleganty_is_an_attitude wrote “That’s how we do it in Ibadan, you will be pregnant every year”

@sparcle77 wrote “Mr Lawal, pls be gentle with my sister oo, Florida si kere oo”

@tinamiracle3 wrote “Madam you too dey expose this ur 1% or 2year marriage am just saying oo”