TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as…

Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their swords to…

Princess Shyngle adresses women who allow their men keep female…

‘I did cosmetic surgery to please my boyfriend’ – Bobrisky reveals

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed why he decided to undergo cosmetic surgery.

According to Bob, he did the surgery to please his boyfriend because he does not want to lose him.

Speaking further, the brand influencer says his intention is to stay hot so that his boyfriend can continue to give him plenty of money.

READ ALSO

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over…

‘I have been sleeping in one position’ –…

In his words;

“I’m doing it to please my boyfriend!!! He is so cute, Dark skin, A billionaire, Cute lips, Clean, So I need to look EXTREMELY HOT to continue matching his spec. I also don’t him to stop spending that cash on ur MUMMY OF LAGOS”

The 28-year-old also said in a video he released that he is ready to take a risk even if it will cost his life.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@hipheoluwa6 wrote “Even if it will cost you your life?? Oro oponu”

@ennybrutus wrote “Wahala for who wan turn to girl by force”

@barlanokelvin wrote “That’s not bravery, that sounds a lil more like stupidity”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried in his…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as Mercy Aigbe…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It was not by my intelligence” Actor Lateef Adedimeji speaks on how…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for the abortion of…

I regret fighting with Davido – Caroline Danjuma

Lady narrates how she was beaten by her stingy husband for asking their child to…

Family and friends hold one year remembrance for late Ibidun Igohdalo

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More