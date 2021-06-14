‘I did cosmetic surgery to please my boyfriend’ – Bobrisky reveals

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed why he decided to undergo cosmetic surgery.

According to Bob, he did the surgery to please his boyfriend because he does not want to lose him.

Speaking further, the brand influencer says his intention is to stay hot so that his boyfriend can continue to give him plenty of money.

In his words;

“I’m doing it to please my boyfriend!!! He is so cute, Dark skin, A billionaire, Cute lips, Clean, So I need to look EXTREMELY HOT to continue matching his spec. I also don’t him to stop spending that cash on ur MUMMY OF LAGOS”

The 28-year-old also said in a video he released that he is ready to take a risk even if it will cost his life.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@hipheoluwa6 wrote “Even if it will cost you your life?? Oro oponu”

@ennybrutus wrote “Wahala for who wan turn to girl by force”

@barlanokelvin wrote “That’s not bravery, that sounds a lil more like stupidity”