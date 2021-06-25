‘I don’t have patience’ – BBNaija Lucy defends herself after beating Kaisha at the reunion show

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Lucy has defended herself following the physical fight that ensued between her and Kaisha at the reunion show.

Recall that at the reunion show, the ladies got into a heated argument and a fight escalated after Kaisha attacked Lucy by angrily throwing a pillow at her.

This made Lucy mad and immediately got up from her sit to beat up Kaisha.

Speaking about the incident, the reality star said that she does not have patience for rubbish, hence the reason why she was quick to get into a fight with Kaisha.

Taking to her Instagram page to say this, Lucy wrote;

“When I tell trolls to stop testing me! Now y’all know why! I don’t have patience for rubbish! Ok good night!”