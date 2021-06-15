‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo laments about his children’s school fees

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has lamented the inconvenience that comes with paying his children’s school fees.

According to the father of two, he does not know if he should be happy or sad when it’s time for him to pay school fees.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 41-year-old wrote;

“You will think being able to pay school fees is a blessing… I no even know whether to be happy or sad paying school fees… When I got to the bank this morning and wanted to buy $10000 … Naija haa faa naa!!!”

Reacting to this;

@bloomfield_accessories wrote “School fees no get feelings at all”

@its_adenikky wrote “May Almighty God continue to bless every parent trying all their best to create the best life for their children”

@eniolorunke wrote “The good lord will always provide. They are our God-given treasures”