“I feel like a failure” – Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over the collapse of her third marriage

American reality TV Star, Kim Kardashian, has tagged herself “a failure” following the collapse of her third marriage.

Recall, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February, 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and four kids.

According to the mother of four, their marriage hit the rocks due to “irreconcilable differences” between herself and estranged husband, Kanye.

Speaking during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she noted that Kanye deserves a wife who would support his every move, but she can’t.

“He [Kanye West] should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t.

I feel like a f***ing failure and it’s like a third f***ng marriage. Yeah I feel like a f***ng loser”, she lamented.