TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy…

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

“I feel like a failure” – Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over the collapse of her third marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

American reality TV Star, Kim Kardashian, has tagged herself “a failure” following the collapse of her third marriage.

Recall, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February, 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and four kids.

According to the mother of four, their marriage hit the rocks due to “irreconcilable differences” between herself and estranged husband, Kanye.

READ ALSO

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with…

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

Speaking during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she noted that Kanye deserves a wife who would support his every move, but she can’t.

“He [Kanye West] should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t.

I feel like a f***ing failure and it’s like a third f***ng marriage. Yeah I feel like a f***ng loser”, she lamented.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her husband, Ned Nwoko on…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy (Screenshot)

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post leaving couple…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

Actress, Dakore Egbuson discloses why she never completed her University…

”I married the man I prayed for today” – lady joyfully shares as she gets…

“I feel like a failure” – Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over the…

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan called out over unpaid debt of a car he purchased

Actress, Mercy Aigbe considers marriage again after getting an unexpected…

Nkechi Blessing reveals why she did not post her wedding photos on social media

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More