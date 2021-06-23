TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens up about beef with Brighto (Video)

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor has confirmed reports that she gave fellow housemate, Brighto a BJ.

However, she expressed her displeasure at the fact that the ex housemate ignored her the next day.

In her words;

“I gave him a Bl*w Job, It happened in the room and i left afterwards.

However, the next morning, Bright being Bright, walked past me without saying anything.

After it happened, i resolved that it was just an infactuation, that i wasn’t feeling him at all.

Since that time, I have never seen his d**k again.

She then told Bright;

“I feel like you were very cold in the house, maybe if you were not the kind of person you were, maybe I could have liked you.

It’s almost like you were very cunny with the way You were telling people to “Apply Pressure”.

