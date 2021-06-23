TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ –…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me –…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals…

BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals why he ignored Dorathy

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Brighto has disclosed that he has a swollen d the next morning, after receiving a BJ from Dorathy.

According to Brighto who opened up about his encounter with Dorathy, she gave him a BJ and the next morning, he woke up with a swollen d.

He said after his experience, he had to run away from Dorathy, and that was why he ignored her the next day.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s…

I wasn’t interested, I didn’t go after her…

Brighto’s revelation comes after Dorathy called him out for receiving a BJ from her and ignoring her after their encounter.

Dorathy lamented that Brighto walked past her the next day without talking to her, like nothing even happened between them.

Brighto has now revealed why he didn’t talk to her after their s*xual experience.

See Brighto’s tweet below;

"I had a swollen D" - Brighto

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ – Actor, Osita…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel after Tolanibaj…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘You lack respect, integrity’ – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock blasts…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

Wife raises alarm after her husband ditched her for asking him to contribute for…

Leave Vee and Neo alone, your opinion is not needed – Neo’s sister…

Mixed reactions as Wizkid finally takes hold of his Grammy Awards plaque

‘These things will come back to hunt you’ – Singer, Orezi…

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More