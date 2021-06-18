‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi tenders apology for her remark on the gospel music “Oniduro Mi”

Tope Alabi, a gospel singer, has finally apologized to Adeyinka Alaseyori for her remark on her song “Oniduro Mi.”

Tope Alabi recently publicly chastised the popular Christian hymn “Oniduro Mi eseun o,” which was performed by Adeyinka. God should not be referred to as Oniduro, which means guarantor, according to her, because he is more than a guarantor.

Tope, who claimed in the viral video that the Holy Spirit forbade her from singing the song, has now apologized, saying that she made the error of “externalizing a personal message in public.”

According to Church gist, the singer said,

“Let Me Acknowledge That My Mistake Was That I Externalised A Personal Message In Public and I am Awfully Sorry For Doing That.

“Initially, I didn’t want to delve into the controversy over the gospel hit song, “Oniduro,” because I have intervened behind the scenes in concert with other stakeholders in gospel music ministry. However, I discovered that online media would not allow the dust to settle calmly.

I want to state that Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Adesioye a.k.a Alaseyori and Tolu Adelegan are all members of the same family of God and they belong to the same calling – singing ministry.

Adeyinka is my daughter in ministry. Her Pastor asked me to pray for her because she took after me, which I did wholeheartedly. Envy who? Never! I love the girl so much.

She can confirm to you, sir, that we relate so well. God has given each of us the grace to go as far as His enablement could carry us. The atmosphere is wide enough for everyone to stretch her wings of gift without disturbing one another.

I’m being bombarded with calls and visits by Pastors since Monday morning till now. As we speak, another group of Pastors are coming in now. I guess it is because of this same issue.

I have been inundated with diverse counsel from different quarters. I hardly sleep since this matter started. While I attend to Nigerian fans on phone calls and online chats in the daytime, our people in the Diaspora will engage me throughout the greater part of the night over the same matter.

I’m not a perfect person yet, I’m still a work in progress in the hands of God. I want people to see me as a mere mortal with my own weaknesses, human frailties and as a learner in the limitless knowledge of God.

I am who I am today only by the mercy of God and the support of millions of gospel music lovers.” She added.