‘I have been sleeping in one position’ – Bobrisky cries out in pain after undergoing cosmetic surgery

Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky has cried out in pain after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

According to Bob, he is suffering from serious pains from the surgery and he has been sleeping in one position for days.

Speaking further, the 28-year-old said he thought he was going to die because his back and stomach hurt badly.

Taking to his Snapchat to say this, Bobrisky wrote;

“I’m sorry have been off here lately!!! I’m in pain… 360 lipo is damn painful. I want my life back… My stomach is so hurt… My back is gone… I can’t hold the aim no more… The worst of all is sleeping in one position all day… Thanks to my house girl (Rita) for always rubbing my back at night. I love you for supporting me with this journey… I thought I was dying… The pain is out of this world”