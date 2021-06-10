TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native…

Nigerians react as Apostle Suleman says his time has come

‘I have been sleeping in one position’ – Bobrisky cries out in pain after undergoing cosmetic surgery

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky has cried out in pain after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

According to Bob, he is suffering from serious pains from the surgery and he has been sleeping in one position for days.

Speaking further, the 28-year-old said he thought he was going to die because his back and stomach hurt badly.

READ ALSO

85% of your skin is already damaged – Doctor allegedly…

Actor, Mofe Duncan breaks silence on allegations that he…

Taking to his Snapchat to say this, Bobrisky wrote;

“I’m sorry have been off here lately!!! I’m in pain… 360 lipo is damn painful. I want my life back… My stomach is so hurt… My back is gone… I can’t hold the aim no more… The worst of all is sleeping in one position all day… Thanks to my house girl (Rita) for always rubbing my back at night. I love you for supporting me with this journey… I thought I was dying… The pain is out of this world”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘I have been sleeping in one position’ – Bobrisky cries out in…

Father narrates his experience with 10-year-old obese daughter (Video)

Jubilation as Actor, Timini Egbuson gifts himself a Range Rover for his birthday

Actress, Nkechi Blessing finally shares photo from her wedding with her…

Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for six years with…

Popular Ghana-based Nigerian lesbian narrates how she was raped by 4 Nigerian…

Twitter Ban: FG shun Adamu Garba’s app, unveil a new social media app for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More