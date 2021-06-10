TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Shalom

Apostle Johnson Suleman has cleared the air after he made a tweet which was misunderstood by Nigerians.

The apostle recently took to his Twitter handle to make a post saying – My time has come.

However, due to the tension in the air, following the death of popular pastor, T.B. Joshua, some Nigerians misunderstood his tweet and insinuated that he was about to leave the world.

Reacting to the news, Apostle Johnson Suleman told Vanguard to stop blowing things out of proportion, adding that he has no business with death.

His tweet read;

“Vanguard,you should at least had reached me..Stop blowing things put of proportion..I have no business with death in Jesus name..What concerns okada man with seatbelt?”.

