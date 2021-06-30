I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11 – Chidimma Ojukwu’s mother finally speaks

Mother of Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu has narrated what transpired between her daughter and herself, and how they have not seen each other for a period of 10 years.

Reports gathered that Chidinma had allegedly disowned her family due to an argument she had with her widowed mother.

According to reports gathered by Vanguard, Chidinma had changed her name from Chidinma Blessing Echefu to Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu.

Chidinma’s sister, Chioma stated that that their father passed on when Chidinma was just two years. The sudden death of their father led their mother to remarry, she added.

Chioma also narrated how Chidinma’s way of life changed negatively after they lost their father. Chioma revealed that Chidinma started smoking when she was 11. Chioma added that her mother was always angry whenever she sees Chidinma smoking.

She added that at that point, their mother sent Chidinma to one of their uncle’s who lives in Mushin, Lagos State. However, she did not stay there for long as they sent her packing due to her smoking habit.

It was also gathered that Chidinma’s mother who lives in Mowe, a settlement in Ogun State had told relatives that for the past 10 years, she has not seen her daughter, Chidinma.