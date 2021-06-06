‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns T.B Joshua

Nollywood talented actress, Mercy Johnson is presently mourning popular Nigerian prophet, T.B Joshua.

This comes after T.B Joshua was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday, 6th of June, 2021.

According to Mercy, T.B Joshua was a kind man and a giver. Speaking further, the mother of 4 said she understands what grief means and it feels like fear.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Mercy wrote;

“Mostly it is a loss that teaches us about the worth of things…I know the feeling of grief and it feels like Fear…

Black Sunday, RIP to the kind prophet /a man who gave to those in need. Prophet T.B Joshua.”

Reacting to this;

@spark_lero wrote “He was a pillar of strength to so… Many”

@datnaijaboyy wrote “Meeting T.B Joshua one on one thought me what it means to be humble rest on papa.”

@chrystal_baybee wrote “Today I choose not to mourn but to celebrate him… He blessed and impacted the lives of thousands of people… His legacy lives on, this world never deserved him”