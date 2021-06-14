TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has opened up about her rift with Davido and how she regrets having an issue with him.

The movie star disclosed this in an Instagram post which she subsequently deleted from her page. While reminiscing on her past as she clocks 34, she remembered Davido and expressed her regrets.

“Concerning David, I wish such never happened between us he is really a cool guy, I wish him nothing short of favor and undiluted success always (I equally love the song fia),” she wrote.

She added;

“I was bullied all through my marriage by social media (12 years of bullying) .. why did I marry my grandfather (my choice not yours), I stole someone’s husband (no one came out to claim him),” she wrote.

“Now I am immune to your bullying and harsh words. Yes, I am divorced, happy, closer to God, at peace with myself and looking forward to a successful life. My ex and I respect and love each other and I am super blessed to have him still in my life.”

