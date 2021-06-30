I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer, Chidinma Ojukwu

21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300 level student of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos was arrested about a week ago for the alleged murder of Super TV CEO, Ataga.

Since her arrest, the media never stops unraveling new details as to what ensued on the fateful night of June 18, 2021

In her latest interview with Vanguard Newspaper, Chidinma revealed that she first strangled Ataga before stabbing him to death due to the fact that Ataga was weak.

Ojukwu also begged God and Ataga’s family for forgiveness because she never intended to kill the Super TV boss.

“I have never had peace since the day I was arrested. Never in my wildest imagination did I envisage I would kill a human being. I see his face in my dream every night. At times I would be scared to sleep.

“I have been begging God for forgiveness. This is not what I wanted for myself. I don’t know what fate holds for me.

“I am also begging his family to forgive me, especially his children. Ah! God, what have I done?” she exclaimed, burying her face in her palms.

“I was able to overpower the deceased because he was weak.”

She added that Ataga became weak after “taking three wraps of Rohypnol while she took one wrap.”