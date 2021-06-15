“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” – Joro Olumofin drags Actress, Etinosa Idemudia

Joro Olumofin, a popular relationship specialist and Instagram personality, has taken to his page to advise Etinosa, a controversial actress, to keep his name out of her lips. The drama began when Etinosa commented on a post by her colleague Toni Tones on Joro’s style of “hidden taboos in relationships” content.

She sarcastically commented on the post, “From Joro to Joro.”

Joroolumofin did not like whatever she meant by that comment and he decided to give her a piece of his mind.

He revealed that some years ago, she was in his DM declaring love but he ignored her, and maybe that is the reason she decided to put her name in his mouth.

He shared her photo and wrote ;

Etinosa I don’t know you. Keep my name out of your mouth. In 2019 when I was in Las Vegas you were in my DM saying “ YOU LOVE ME” maybe thinking I will marry you? You thought you had found husband? Lol

I thank God I ignored you as I was advised by my friends .Are you angry I did not date you? Or reply you?

So many hypocrites/ celebrities like this in my DM asking for one thing or the other. It’s a shame.

If I send lawyer to you now saying you should prove what you wrote you will claim Mental Health or Insanity. Lol