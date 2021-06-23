I wasn’t interested, I didn’t go after her – Brighto speaks on BJ with Dorathy (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor got into an argument with Brighto over their experience at the lockdown house.

Dorathy Bachor opened up that she gave Brighto a BJ in the lockdown house, but the day after, he ignored her and acted like nothing happened between them.

She said she concluded at that moment that she didn’t really have feelings for Brighto and it was only an infatuation, not love.

Reacting to this, Brighto opened up that he didn’t come to the house for any relationship and at that time, he wasn’t interested in getting entangled with any girl for whatever reason.

He added that he didn’t see the need to talk about what happened between them after that day.

Watch video below;