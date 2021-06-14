TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as…

Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their swords to…

Princess Shyngle adresses women who allow their men keep female…

I wholeheartedly support Twitter ban — Billionaire Ned Nwoko

Entertainment
By Shalom

Billionaire businessman cum philanthropist, Ned Nwoko has disclosed that he is in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on Twitter.

Nwoko made the disclosure on June 12th, while speaking at a lecture organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Abuja Council.

In his words;

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels slams those dragging her on social media…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

“On the current issue with Twitter in Nigeria, I wholeheartedly support the position of the Federal Government.

There should be a measure of control and regulation for social media in countries where they have a presence.”

Speaking further on why he supports Twitter ban in Nigeria, Nwoko maintained that the social media platforms must pay taxes to governments and provide employment for some Nigerians for the over 100 million population that subscribed to their services.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried in his…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as Mercy Aigbe…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It was not by my intelligence” Actor Lateef Adedimeji speaks on how…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for the abortion of…

I regret fighting with Davido – Caroline Danjuma

Lady narrates how she was beaten by her stingy husband for asking their child to…

Family and friends hold one year remembrance for late Ibidun Igohdalo

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More