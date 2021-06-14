I wholeheartedly support Twitter ban — Billionaire Ned Nwoko

Billionaire businessman cum philanthropist, Ned Nwoko has disclosed that he is in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on Twitter.

Nwoko made the disclosure on June 12th, while speaking at a lecture organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Abuja Council.

In his words;

“On the current issue with Twitter in Nigeria, I wholeheartedly support the position of the Federal Government.

There should be a measure of control and regulation for social media in countries where they have a presence.”

Speaking further on why he supports Twitter ban in Nigeria, Nwoko maintained that the social media platforms must pay taxes to governments and provide employment for some Nigerians for the over 100 million population that subscribed to their services.