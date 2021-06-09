TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has weighed in on the public fight between two Nigerian female artistes, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay.

Recall, Tiwa and Seyi fought publicly at a salon after Seyi Shay met Tiwa Savage at a salon and went over to her to say hi.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, while reacting to the incident between the artistes, vowed to beat up anyone who insults her online and says ‘HI’ to her in reality when they meet just like Seyi Shay did to Tiwa Savage.

In her words;

“Abuse me online, say HI in real life like nothing happened? Haa Omo Iya mi Nlu tie baje ni ooo… Make we no just cross part, una think say una dey mad ni?”

