I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late Obama DMW

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has vowed to sponsor the son of her rumoured lover, Obama DMW after his death.

The mother of one while mourning late Davido’s aide, vowed that she would sponsor his son, Abdul Uthman’s education till the university level.

Tiwa described the deceased as somone who’d go any length to ensure his loved ones are in good condition. And as such, she took it upon herself to ensure the son he left behind would be duly taken care of.

‘Your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_omw He must finish university or imma whoop his behind’ She noted.

