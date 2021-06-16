TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus…

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s…

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband,…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my…

‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’…

‘My husband is my God’- Sex therapist claims, as she…

Bride rejects groom on their wedding day, says she’s no…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo makes huge promises to her newborn baby

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to Instagram to make huge promises to her newborn baby.

Recall that Uche welcomed her baby, Lumina a few days ago and the excited mum has revealed to the world the length she would go for her baby.

In the lengthy post, Uche promised to go through Hell and back for her little one.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh honoured and awarded the ‘Philanthropist…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe brags about being the coolest mum

Sharing photos of her in the hospital with her baby, the proud mum wrote;

“No Amount Of Pain Can Equal the Love I feel Holding You in my Arms my Brilliant Light @luminamaris.
I will Limp A million Miles, I will Crawl a million Miles if I have to, I will take another 1000 injections all over my body till I go numb with Pain, I will go through Hell and Back just to behold your beautiful Face my LUMINA.

Thank you For Choosing Me to be your mother, thank you for Coming into our imperfect and Dark life to Brighten It with your Brilliant Light. Everybody Praise the Lord with me, for #whatgodcannotdodoesnotexist”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his…

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband, Segun Wealth opens…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she opened up about…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” –…

‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’ – Actor,…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo makes…

Tonto Dikeh honoured and awarded the ‘Philanthropist of the century’

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

Actress, Mercy Aigbe brags about being the coolest mum

Suspected killers of the Unilorin student, Blessing, have been arrested

Na Juju? Trouble as housewife gets stuck with another man during sex

Major Al-Mustapha, Abacha’s CSO discloses the real cause of Abacha’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More