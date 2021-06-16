‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo makes huge promises to her newborn baby

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to Instagram to make huge promises to her newborn baby.

Recall that Uche welcomed her baby, Lumina a few days ago and the excited mum has revealed to the world the length she would go for her baby.

In the lengthy post, Uche promised to go through Hell and back for her little one.

Sharing photos of her in the hospital with her baby, the proud mum wrote;

“No Amount Of Pain Can Equal the Love I feel Holding You in my Arms my Brilliant Light @luminamaris.

I will Limp A million Miles, I will Crawl a million Miles if I have to, I will take another 1000 injections all over my body till I go numb with Pain, I will go through Hell and Back just to behold your beautiful Face my LUMINA.

Thank you For Choosing Me to be your mother, thank you for Coming into our imperfect and Dark life to Brighten It with your Brilliant Light. Everybody Praise the Lord with me, for #whatgodcannotdodoesnotexist”