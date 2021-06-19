“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar vows never to reveal the identity of her husband

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in August of last year, and while no one knows who her child’s father is, she plans to keep it that way.

In an interview with SATURDAY BEATS, the actress stated that she does not see the need to share her personal life with the public, which is why she chose to keep her husband’s identity hidden.

She told PUNCH :

Nobody knows if I’m married and it’s not something I want to involve people in. People will just see me popping (giving birth to) kids. I don’t want to share my private life with the public. In showbiz, I can give out something different, aside from my family. Everyone must not show off their husbands or boyfriends. Some people are always ready to crash beautiful relationships and I would not give anyone room for that. I had a similar situation with an ex but the man was foolish and childish to have listened to (naysayers). Men are not worth fighting over.