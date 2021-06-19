“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar vows never to reveal the identity of her husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Actress, Halima Abubakar welcomes a bouncing baby boy (Photos)

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in August of last year, and while no one knows who her child’s father is, she plans to keep it that way.
In an interview with SATURDAY BEATS, the actress stated that she does not see the need to share her personal life with the public, which is why she chose to keep her husband’s identity hidden.

Read; Halima Abubakar gives thanks to God as she shares the story of how she was frustrated 10 years ago

She told PUNCH :

My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Nobody knows if I’m married and it’s not something I want to involve people in. People will just see me popping (giving birth to) kids. I don’t want to share my private life with the public. In showbiz, I can give out something different, aside from my family. Everyone must not show off their husbands or boyfriends. Some people are always ready to crash beautiful relationships and I would not give anyone room for that. I had a similar situation with an ex but the man was foolish and childish to have listened to (naysayers). Men are not worth fighting over.

