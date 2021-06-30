I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo)

The death of one of Davido’s aides, Habeeb Uthman (popularly known as Obama DMW) has sent jitters down the spines of the singer’s fans and concerned Nigerians.

Obama DMW reportedly died, June 29, at Ever-care hospital in Admiralty Way, Lagos. It was also reported that he was hale and hearty in the last moments before his death as he drove himself to get medical attention after experiencing breathing difficulties.

In a screenshot of a conversation between DMW act, Perruzi, and an unknown person, it was noted that Obama DMW was in the company of other crew members hanging out with Davido in the studio before his scheduled travel out of the country.

Peruzzi who was clearly in a state of utter shock made it known that Obama’s probable cause of death was the unsavoury lifestyle of smoking and drinking which he vowed to stop taking.

See the chat below:

Davido, however, is yet to react to the sad news as his last social media post was made 14hrs ago, showing him on a flight to an unknown location.