TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo)

Entertainment
By San

The death of one of Davido’s aides, Habeeb Uthman (popularly known as Obama DMW) has sent jitters down the spines of the singer’s fans and concerned Nigerians.

Obama DMW reportedly died, June 29, at Ever-care hospital in Admiralty Way, Lagos. It was also reported that he was hale and hearty in the last moments before his death as he drove himself to get medical attention after experiencing breathing difficulties.

In a screenshot of a conversation between DMW act, Perruzi, and an unknown person, it was noted that Obama DMW was in the company of other crew members hanging out with Davido in the studio before his scheduled travel out of the country.

READ ALSO

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking…

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo…

Peruzzi who was clearly in a state of utter shock made it known that Obama’s probable cause of death was the unsavoury lifestyle of smoking and drinking which he vowed to stop taking.

See the chat below:

Davido, however, is yet to react to the sad news as his last social media post was made 14hrs ago, showing him on a flight to an unknown location.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking again’ -Samklef vows

Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday…

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan,…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones” – Tiwa…

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More