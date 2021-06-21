“If anybody had told me that I would get to this age and not be married, I would have rebuked them” – TBoss

Reality star, TBoss has disclosed how she always hoped to get married to her dream man, but ended up being a single mother.

She wrote;

“If Anybody had told me that I would get to this age and not be married, I would have rebuked them. I was the girl that always imagined being a wife & mother. I have literally NEVER envisioned my wedding day except that it would be nice to have it done on a beach without shoes on & I would like to have my natural hair- no weaves nothing.

Just us both, close family & loved ones. Y’all can’t even imagine how much I have given to my relationships. I gave till I had nothing left for myself. I have been heartbroken too many times and yet I never gave up on love. Still haven’t-ish.

But Alas, life had other plans for me.

I’m a single mother. I laugh when I see some of the comments about how I make motherhood look so sweet & I get lots of dms about ladies wanting to have kids because of my portrayal of Motherhood. Thanks.

I’m flattered ☺️🤗🙏🏽. However it is HARD- Last night I was up begging & screaming at my daughter to go to sleep at 4:30am. The night before it was 5:30, the one before that was 5:am- She just wasn’t having it. I don’t get a chance to do my own stuff, I can’t get a moment to shave my armpits or have a proper convo with my friends because lil mama is gonna cook her teddy bear in the middle of the living room, taking a sh*t in private is Luxury🤣🙈.

My body’s changed tremendously, I’m loosing hair, my eyes are puffy and Black and sunken. I can’t afford to have off-days because my mood would affect hers. Days when she’s under the weather- I loose sleep so badly that I break down as soon as she gets better. Pampers, wipes, baby food, clothes, cosmetics ain’t cheap. Constantly wondering if I’m doing the right thing?

Constantly thinking about her future. Constantly looking out for opportunities to invest for her, loosing money- Last week I lost so much money I’m yet to break down from that one and yet Every single day I get up- Grumpily sometimes but I show up for my Daughter. I do it for her regardless of my emotions.

You know why? Because she didn’t ask to be here. I made the decision to have her and I’m gonna see this journey blossom till I draw my last breath🙏🏽

So,Happy Father’s Day to Me😉 and all you Beautiful mothers & Amazing Fathers out there😘”