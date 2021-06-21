TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she…

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife,…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

I’m a very decent lady, have you ever seen me expose my chest before? – Bobrisky

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has assured his fans that he is a very decent ‘lady’.

The self acclaimed male barbie who recently dressed like a man to gift his father a Lexus SUV on his birthday, noted that he does not expose his body anyhow because he’s decent.

He further asked his fans to tell him if he has ever exposed his b**B’s to anyone before. According to Bob, that is an evidence to prove that he is decent.

READ ALSO

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend…

This comes after the crossdresser vowed to shock fans with his new body after undergoing a plastic surgery. Bob claimed that after completing the process, his income will certainly increase because he will look “prettier” than before.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Blessing Okoro replies fan who entered her D.M to tell her to reconcile with her…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

Serious fight breaks out as a guy and a lady throw punches at each other ‘over a…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke rocking Peter Okoye…

Man narrates what he did after a lady told him she can’t marry a man whose…

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” – Erica Nlewedim brags

I’m a very decent lady, have you ever seen me expose my chest before?…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More