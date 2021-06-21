TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke…

“I’m a virgin” – says BBNaija star Lucy, as she discloses why she is still single

Social Media drama
By San

Lucy Edet Essien, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has disclosed that she is a virgin and discusses her relationship status.
The reality star revealed this during an Insta-stories question-and-answer session with her fans.

An enquiring fan had turned to the platform to ask if she’s seeing someone right now, and she added that she hasn’t yet flaunted her guy on social media.

“Good evening my queen, her majesty, do you enjoy secret affairs or you dont have a man in your life”, the fan wrote.

READ ALSO

Bride price is only paid for virgins scripturally –…

Read; BBNaija Lucy reacts after she was accused of shaming Nengi

In response Lucy who noted that she prefers to keep her personal life private stated that she’s single till she’s married.

In her words, “I enjoy my privacy! But I’m single till I’m married”.

Another fan asked if she’s a virgin and she answered in the affirmative, “Yes o! till thy kingdom come”, she wrote.

See her posts below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad mother

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift Simi gave him

‘Hypocrites’ – BBNaija Nina replies those condemning her for…

Actress, Eniola Badmus calls out a troll for sending her numerous death threats

‘I am a real friend’ – Tonto Dikeh brags amidst beef with…

(Video) Actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates son’s birthday in the most adorable…

“I’m a virgin” – says BBNaija star Lucy, as she discloses why she is still…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More