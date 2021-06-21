“I’m a virgin” – says BBNaija star Lucy, as she discloses why she is still single

Lucy Edet Essien, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has disclosed that she is a virgin and discusses her relationship status.

The reality star revealed this during an Insta-stories question-and-answer session with her fans.

An enquiring fan had turned to the platform to ask if she’s seeing someone right now, and she added that she hasn’t yet flaunted her guy on social media.

“Good evening my queen, her majesty, do you enjoy secret affairs or you dont have a man in your life”, the fan wrote.

In response Lucy who noted that she prefers to keep her personal life private stated that she’s single till she’s married.

In her words, “I enjoy my privacy! But I’m single till I’m married”.

Another fan asked if she’s a virgin and she answered in the affirmative, “Yes o! till thy kingdom come”, she wrote.

See her posts below,