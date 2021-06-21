TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has bragged about being one of the stand out actresses in Nigeria.

The actress who was featured in the cover photo of This Day Style Magazine as part of the new generation of Nollywood stars in the industry, said being featured in the magazine shows that she’s outstanding and has chosen the right career path.

Other celebrities featured include; Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Beverly Osu and Sharon Ooja.

Sharing photos of the magazine, Erica wrote;

“All the years of hard work! I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 9 years, I started tv commercials at 18! Beauty pageants, movie and modeling auditions, introducing myself as an actress since 2015, and people looking at me like am I sure I’m really an actress to finally the world seeing me and all the work over the years started to show!

More opportunities came my way as a result! I just want to thank God for this magazine cover because it symbolizes the results of my hardwork! This is as good as an award to me! I’m one of the stand out actresses of the new generation! I’m on the right path!”

