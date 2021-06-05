‘ISIS ordered us to kill Shekau’ – ISWAP confirm the death of the Boko Haram leader

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The Islamic State West African Province has reported the death of former Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau (ISWAP).

Shekau blew himself up, according to ISWAP, after refusing to surrender when his hideout was raided on May 19.

This was revealed in a communication from terrorist leader Abu Mus’ab Habeeb Bin Muhammad Bin Yusuf al-Barnawi, also known as Habib Yusuf.

According to HumAngle, al-Barnawi referred to Shekau as “the leader of disobedience and corruption” in a Friday speech.

Speaking in Hausa, al-Barnawi said: “This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorised? But Allah left him alone and prolonged his life. When it was time, Allah set out brave soldiers after receiving orders from Amirul Muminin [leader of the believers].”

ISWAP, which split from Shekau’s Boko Haram group in 2016, disagreed with the late extremist leader’s use of extreme brutality, particularly against Muslims in regions under his control.

He claimed that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) acting leader had instructed them to attack Shekau for deviating and murdering “believers.”

ISWAP fighters then picked up guns, crossed the Sahara, and entered Shekau’s enclave, where they engaged in a gunfight with his loyalists.

“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive,” he said.

