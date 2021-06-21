TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets” – Lanre Gentry fires back at Mercy Aigbe

Entertainment
By Shalom

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry has threatened to expose all her shady secrets and prostitution acts with her “marketer”.

According to Lanre Gentry, the actress has shady secrets which he would have exposed, but has chosen not to for the sake of his son, Olajuwon.

He however noted that one day all her shady deals will certainly be exposed and the whole world will see her for who she truly is.

In her words;

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets, callous inhuman and prostitution acts with all your so called marketer, but I will not because of my son Olajuwon and your very good mother. But when the time comes the whole world will still know the fake life you’re living and you still need to stop all this your arrogant life”.

