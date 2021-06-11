TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has stated that it is in the character of women to be greedy and selfish.

The award winning actor said this in one of his Adakarl TV series where he shared his opinion on socio-cultural issues.

According to Edochie, women have a way of bringing out unpleasant outcomes in a normal social structure, and they find it hard to align.

He cited an example of how five men can stay in same room throughout their time in the university and graduate without any issues, however, two women in a similar scenario might not be able to align.

The Nollywood legend added that it is not in every case that women represent bad influence.

Watch the video:

