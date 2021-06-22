‘It is you that will cry’ – Nigerians curse BBNaija Tolani Baj for saying her critics are crying

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have cursed BBNaija ex-housemate, Tolani Baj for saying her online critics are crying.

This comes after the reality star slammed everyone that condemned her for fighting and call Vee names during their reunion show on Monday night.

Reacting to the comments online, Tbaj said she slept and woke up to find out that lots of people are still crying about her issue.

This statement got many crazy and it has earned her curses that she will cry instead of them.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQbM2kcns38/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See some of the comments below

@mz_nyinye wrote “She’s pained..she was thinking we would applaud her for her gutter behaviour..sis take your ‘L’ in peace Nd move on..”

@remmyhairquarters wrote “It’s her family members that are crying. Degree holder onisonu.”

@sleekberryy wrote “If shameless was a person… Tolanibaj”

@t_kemz wrote “The fact that she doesn’t see anything wrong with what she did shows how flawed her mentality is”

@giftadene wrote “Aunty is pained… She used a troll account to reply people throughout the night”

Via Instagram
