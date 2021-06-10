‘It was magical’-DJ Cuppy shares what it felt like dating a younger boy

Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy has shared what it felt like dating a younger boy.

According to the 28-year-old during a question and answer session on Instagram, she dated a 23-year-old boy in the year 2020 and it was magical for her.

When Cuppy was asked if she was single or in a relationship, she replied with ‘single AF’

See some of the questions and her answers below;

Can you date a younger guy?

Cuppy responded: Date a 23-year-old last year… it was magical.

Still single or engaged?

Cuppy wrote: Single AF.

Reacting to this;

@joeymo_ wrote “This babes Dey fall her papa hand big time online”

@eltno wrote “This is just spoil pikin.. for her mind she the catch cruise”

@dandymccarthy45 wrote “This one just likes knacking. When she is tired she moved to another innocent guy”