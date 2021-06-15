It’s disturbing to see kids dressed like slay queens – Tboss laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss has advised parents especially mothers to allow their little daughters behave like children.

The mother of one while condemning the practice of making little girls dress like slay Queens, maintained that it is robbing them of their childhood.

According to her, it is disturbing to see, and parents who practice such habit just to make their children trend or bag endorsements need to desist from such action.

Tboss wrote;

“I used to follow a lot of baby pages but some of those lil girls are such slay queens; it’s just disturbing to see.

Kids ought to be kids. Don’t intentionally rob them of their childhood because you want to bag an endorsement or you want to trend”.

