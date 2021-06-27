Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Iyabo Ojo has broken her silence on her relationship with politician, Dino Melaye.

Recall that Iyabo’s former best friend, Omo Brish leaked a VN of her conversation with Dino. In the VN, the single mum of two was heard telling Dino to stop denying her in public or else she will stop giving him her body.

Addressing this issue, the 43-year-old said that she has the right to date whoever she wants because she is an adult.

Speaking further, the controversial actress said that as long as she isn’t not breaking any law, she can go into any relationship she wants to.

In her words;

“I am an adult, I am not a baby, I have the right to go into a relationship… I have the right to do whatever I want to do… as long as I am not offending the law or offending anybody…”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
