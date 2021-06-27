TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO,…

This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh…

Everything they said about her is so true – Journalist,…

Iyabo Ojo excited as daughter, Priscilla graduates from Babcock (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo graduates from Babcock University, and the actress can’t hold in her excitement.

The elated mother took to her Instagram page to share lovely graduation photos of her daughter with an exciting caption that expressed her happiness.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

‘My husband catered to the child in me’ – Simi shares…

Nollywood Yoruba elders are hypocrites – Iyabo Ojo…

What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord🙏🏽 Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

See photos below:

The graduand herself took to Instagram to share more graduation photos as she achieves this new milestone. She simply wrote:

“Educated. Blessed and Thankful. 👩🏽‍🎓”

In other news,  Iyabo Ojo has reacted to how the Nollywood Yoruba governing body, Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria. (TAMPA) reacted to fellow actor, Baba Ijesha’s rape allegations.

The actress in a lengthy video she uploaded on her Instagram, expressed her dissatisfaction on how some senior industry colleagues handled Baba Ijesha’s case.

Iyabo noted that some of the Yoruba veterans would call her to heap praises on her for ensuring justice is pursued in Baba Ijesha’s rape saga; while going to movie locations to give snide remarks about her involvement in the case.

Continue reading here: Nollywood Yoruba elders are hypocrites – Iyabo Ojo reacts to Baba Ijesha’s bail grant

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking weed goes viral on…

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their blood sister…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s not Lucy

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV CEO cries out

Iyabo Ojo excited as daughter, Priscilla graduates from Babcock (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most adorable way

‘My husband catered to the child in me’ – Simi shares adorable family…

Nollywood Yoruba elders are hypocrites – Iyabo Ojo reacts to Baba…

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More