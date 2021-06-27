Iyabo Ojo excited as daughter, Priscilla graduates from Babcock (Photos)

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo graduates from Babcock University, and the actress can’t hold in her excitement.

The elated mother took to her Instagram page to share lovely graduation photos of her daughter with an exciting caption that expressed her happiness.

She wrote:

What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord🙏🏽 Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

The graduand herself took to Instagram to share more graduation photos as she achieves this new milestone. She simply wrote:

“Educated. Blessed and Thankful. 👩🏽‍🎓”

In other news, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to how the Nollywood Yoruba governing body, Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria. (TAMPA) reacted to fellow actor, Baba Ijesha’s rape allegations.

The actress in a lengthy video she uploaded on her Instagram, expressed her dissatisfaction on how some senior industry colleagues handled Baba Ijesha’s case.

Iyabo noted that some of the Yoruba veterans would call her to heap praises on her for ensuring justice is pursued in Baba Ijesha’s rape saga; while going to movie locations to give snide remarks about her involvement in the case.

