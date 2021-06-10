Jubilation as Actor, Timini Egbuson gifts himself a Range Rover for his birthday

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson on his latest achievement as a Range Rover owner.

According to reports, Timini gifted himself the Range Rover as a birthday gift.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Timini’s colleague and friend, Bisola Aiyeola wrote;

“Bad Boy T @_timini it’s your birthday and it’s time for everyone to Get lit with you. You deserve everything good coming your way cos you’ve worked hard for it. This is a Fabulous gift from Timini to Timini. Happy birthday, G.”

Reacting to this;

@adukegold1 wrote: When you work with the right people and you choose to be humble with your bosses.

@teeto_olayeni wrote: Well deserved….The guy dey work round the clock

@baskets_shops_ wrote: Weldon u have done well for ur self