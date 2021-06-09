Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo on the birth of her baby.

Recall that Uche’s pregnancy came as a shock to many on social media especially when she disclosed that the father of the child is a younger lover.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the excited mum wrote;

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”

Just a few days ago, Uche took to Instagram to lament bitterly about the size of the newborn baby while In her stomach.

Uche wrote;

“All Hail the ME the FOODIE, the most beautiful thing in all is that My Bunny has grown So Big, I am considering Drinking plain Lipton or Plain Coffee to help her Lose some weight …Does anyone know tips on how to reduce Baby weight before birth? .Abeg make Unah Peep @anitajoseph8 food”