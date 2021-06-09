TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting –…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be…

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo on the birth of her baby.

Recall that Uche’s pregnancy came as a shock to many on social media especially when she disclosed that the father of the child is a younger lover.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the excited mum wrote;

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals…

‘On this day, an extraordinary human was born’…

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”

Just a few days ago, Uche took to Instagram to lament bitterly about the size of the newborn baby while In her stomach.

Uche wrote;

“All Hail the ME the FOODIE, the most beautiful thing in all is that My Bunny has grown So Big, I am considering Drinking plain Lipton or Plain Coffee to help her Lose some weight …Does anyone know tips on how to reduce Baby weight before birth? .Abeg make Unah Peep @anitajoseph8 food”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi Shay’s fight at…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals she does not collect…

‘On this day, an extraordinary human was born’ – Tonto Dikeh…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

You will never give birth in this life – Seyi Shay reveals more curses…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More