TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd (video)

News
By San
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd, faces up to 40years in prison

Following his conviction for the murder of George Floyd back in April, Derek Chauvin was officially sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after previously being found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He will also receive credit for time already served.

Recall some weeks back, After listening to three weeks of witness testimony, the jury began deliberating on Monday, April 19, and came to their decision after less than 48 hours.

Read Also: Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking weed goes viral on social media

READ ALSO

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer,…

‘I Started Robbing From Age Seven, Hoped To Be Popular…

Last May, Chauvin and three other officers were arrested after Floyd died in their custody. According to prosecutors, Chauvin kneeled on the back of Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, even as Floyd, who was in handcuffs, said he was struggling to breathe.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh reacts to murder…

UNILAG Senior lecturer speaks on 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu’s case

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was…

BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual…

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More