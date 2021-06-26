Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd (video)

Following his conviction for the murder of George Floyd back in April, Derek Chauvin was officially sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after previously being found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He will also receive credit for time already served.

Recall some weeks back, After listening to three weeks of witness testimony, the jury began deliberating on Monday, April 19, and came to their decision after less than 48 hours.

Last May, Chauvin and three other officers were arrested after Floyd died in their custody. According to prosecutors, Chauvin kneeled on the back of Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, even as Floyd, who was in handcuffs, said he was struggling to breathe.