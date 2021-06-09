June 12 Protest: Buhari Storms Lagos tomorrow to launch a special security project

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos tomorrow, Thursday, to launch the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s Deep Blue Project (NIMASA).

President Buhari’s visit was confirmed by the state police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday, according to Naija News.

The Deep Blue Project was launched by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Federal Ministry of Defense to bolster national security on land, sea, and air.

The president’s visit comes just two days before a large rally at Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, on June 12.

Meanwhile, when the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, he was met with a hostile reception.

As the police chief’s convoy moved through the streets, many of the locals who had gathered on the streets were recorded on camera shouting abuses at him.

The Oshodi-Lagos Airport Road and the Maryland-Ojota axis of the Oshodi-Anthony Expressway were reportedly blocked by Lagos State Police personnel to allow unfettered movement for the IGP and his entourage, but this did not sit well with the road users who were delayed in gridlock.

Speaking in Yoruba language, many of the residents could be heard abusing the IGP screaming “thief”, while others shouted, “you will never do well”.