JUST IN: FG bans Twitter in Nigeria

News
By San

The Buhari-led administration has indefinitely suspended social media platform, Twitter operations across Nigeria, a move that would see telecom network operators restrict access to the micro-blogging platform.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement signed by his media aide Segun Adeyemi, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, the government said in a Twitter update.

Read the statement below:

The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,
announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are
capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the
National Broadcasting l Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi @SegunAde88
Special Assistant To The President (Media)
Office of the Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
4 June 2021“

 

