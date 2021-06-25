Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has taken to Instagram to flaunt his new degree.

According to Mike, Estam university honoured him with a doctorate degree and it’s because of the support from his fans that made it happen.

Sharing photos from the ceremony, the 38-year-old wrote;

“It’s cause of you my fans, supporters and good people this happened… Dr Michael Ezuruonye loves you all”

Watch the video below;

For those that do not know, Mike attended the Federal Government College, Wukari, Taraba and Archbishop Aggey Memorial school, Lagos before studying Accounting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He worked as a banker prior to becoming an actor. He has featured in several Nollywood movies.

As expected, Fans, friends and colleagues of Mike have stormed his comment section on Instagram to felicitate with him.