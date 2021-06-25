Kaisha and Lucy throw caution into the air as they fight dirty on live TV (Video)

Last night took a different turn on the BBnaija Reunion show, as Kaisha and Lucy had a fight during an argument between the duo

It all started moments Kaisha felt Lucy was being disrespectful to her mom. Kaisha revealed that Ka3na disrespected her mother at a party after she (Kaisha’s mother) requested a photo with her.

After the issue was settled at the reunion, Kaisha demanded they move from the topic and that she doesn’t want her mom to be discussed again.

Read Also: Pre-Wedding Photos of Nigerian Man And His Korean Fiancée Takes Over the Internet

However, Lucy continued to talk about the situation which led to Kaisha throwing a pillow at her. Lucy reciprocated by slapping Kaisha which led to a fight