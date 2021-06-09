TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting –…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be…

“Don’t let me regret this marriage” –…

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking death of T.B. Joshua

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular author and ex-political aide, Reno Omokri has slammed those speaking ill of Pastor T.B. Joshua following his death.

Ever since the demise of the late founder of Synagogue church of all Nations (SCOAN), there have been different judgemental opinions about the life of the preacher, and some persons even rejoiced over his death.

Reacting to this, Reno Omokri in a recent tweet said it is a very ‘unChristlike’ thing to judge people after their death when they cannot defend themselves.

READ ALSO

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the…

In his words;

“Whilst he lived, I never said anything about him. Neither good nor bad. Not because I did not like him, but because I do not know where his powers came from. So, rather than say what I do not know, I kept mute. But now that he is dead, let him be. It is unChristlike to celebrate death or mock the departed. But beyond being unChristlike, it is also ungentlemanly to wait until someone is dead before you attack him. If you must attack, do so while he yet lives, that he may have a chance to defend himself.

Scripture asks us to “rejoice with those who rejoice, mourn with those who mourn”-Romans 12:15.

Hebrews 9:27 says “each person is destined to die once and after that comes judgment.” Now that he has died and is facing judgment, stop usurping God’s place. Either keep quiet, or mourn him. Do not judge him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye and other men of…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of TB Joshua

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

“Don’t let me regret this marriage” – Bride warns groom…

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

You will never give birth in this life – Seyi Shay reveals more curses…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

“I will beat you” – Nkechi Blessing threatens Seyi Shay over her…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking death…

Why you should use a digital marketing agency for your online promotion

It should have been Buhari – reactions as President Macron receives hot…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More